It’s Beyonce And Jay-Z’s 10th Wedding Anniversary And Twitter Thinks They Have 444 Reasons To Drop Music

#Beyonce #Jay Z
04.04.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Today is 4/4, which is Beyonce and Jay-Z’s wedding anniversary. To be specific, their 10th wedding anniversary. It just so happens their once in a lifetime occasion is here right before they’re set to go on tour – and Beyonce performs at Coachella – which has some people on social media speculating if we’ll finally get that collab album.

It’d certainly make sense. The power couple was recently seen filming a video in Jamaica. It could’ve been a clip for a trailer or another piece of content – but it could have also been a video for a song. Based on the relatively lukewarm chart response to their “Top Off” collaboration with Future and DJ Khaled, they may want to head into the performance season with more momentum.

It’s not like they need much buzz to do anything, as Beyonce and Jay’s history of successful impromptu music drops attests to, but it’d be nice. Many people are speculating that we could see some music drop at 4:44 PM, which is the title of Jay-Z’s neoclassic 4:44 album, plus the clock’s best answer to their running “4” theme. People were already anticipating the album last night – and some stayed up until 4:44 AM this morning. Hopefully, those people will be up this afternoon and locked to Tidal if something pops up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEcoachellaJay ZON THE RUN

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP