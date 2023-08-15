Earlier this month, it was reported that on the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé brings her own toilet seats so she doesn’t have to make do with used ones. A box seen backstage labeled “Beyoncé Toilet Seats” seemed to bolster the claim, and somebody reportedly told The Sun, “Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

It appears, though, that this isn’t true. At least, that’s what Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, is saying.

A TMZ interviewer asked Knowles about the toilet rumor yesterday (August 14) and Knowles laughed, saying, “That is so ridiculous.” The interviewer then made note of the box labeled “toilet seats” and Knowles explained, “Yeah, because those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called ‘toilet seats.'”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé brought her tour to Atlanta last night, and while on stage, she gave a shout out to Lizzo, saying, “I love you, Lizzo.” This came after people thought Beyoncé intentionally omitted Lizzo’s name from her performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” after news of the Lizzo lawsuit was revealed.

