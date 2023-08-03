Earlier this week, Lizzo faced some troubling allegations: a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers accuses her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. After that, Beyoncé fans couldn’t help but notice that during a live performance of “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” she didn’t say Lizzo’s name despite it being in the song’s lyrics. Some thought that was intentional in light of the accusations, but now Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, has shared her thoughts.

In a comment on an Instagram post about the situation, Knowles-Lawson wrote, “She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop .”

Indeed, as some pointed out when the Lizzo-free performance first made the rounds, Beyonce regularly skips some of the names in the song. So, excluding Lizzo for that particular performance was perhaps just a case of coincidental timing.

Meanwhile, Lizzo shared a response to the allegations that reads in part, “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

