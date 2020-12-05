Fans of Rico Nasty and Big Mouth alike were in for a treat Friday. Not only did Rico Nasty drop her highly-anticipated debut album Nightmare Vacation, but Netflix released the fourth season of Big Mouth — and some dedicated fans picked up on a sly homage to popular musicians in the show.

The season has been out for less than a day, but it didn’t take fans long to spot a reference to their favorite singers in the show. It appeared in a scene halfway through the second episode of season four when Missy sits in her cousins’ bedroom while they teach her about Black culture. During their conversation, fans spotted an Easter egg: Missy’s cousins had their walls plastered with cartoon posters for SZA, Rico Nasty, City Girls, Killer Mike, and Angela Davis.

O MY GOD there’s a SZA and Rico nasty reference in Big Mouth pic.twitter.com/2BEMcxFCrH — 🖤 (@moonphasexay) December 4, 2020

lmao in big mouth s4 missy’s cousin has a rico nasty and sza poster in her room — ariane ✰ | U ARE A FURRY (@arianenotfound) December 4, 2020

Misty’s cousins got a SZA and Rico nasty posters in they wall #BigMouth — marx+darts (@marx_and_darts) December 4, 2020

okay, I see the @Rico_nastyy @citygirls posters in the background of Big Mouth 😂 pic.twitter.com/WRZKUorP4D — Robio 👿 (@rmadden97) December 5, 2020

None of the musicians have addressed their short cameo in the animated series just yet, but Rico Nasty has clearly had a big day. Speaking about the release of Nightmare Vacation in a recent interview with Uproxx, the rapper said she hasn’t yet claimed a genre:

“Obviously, we don’t know what [my genre] is now because it’s only been three years of rapping. It’s because they’re just unfamiliar with it, but 10 years down the line, it’ll be a trail of what this is. It could be punk, it could be a bunch of things. But I say I don’t resonate with those things, because rather than putting me in those things, I would rather people just watch and see what happens. Because I change a lot, so you never know what it could be. Just appreciate it for what it is.”

