Big Sean Is No Longer On GOOD Music

For nearly the entire time the world at large has known Big Sean, the Detroit rapper has released his music under Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint as one of Kanye’s earliest and arguably most important signees. However, over the years, the GOOD Music roster has seen its fair share of changes as some of its mainstays moved on, leaving Sean as one of the last original members of the GOOD Music family still on the label. That is, until this Friday, when he and Hit-Boy released their joint EP, What You Expect — which they apparently did under Sean’s own label imprint distributed by Def Jam, according to Sean.

“By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well,” he shared via Twitter. “No more lil dawg sh*t!!!! I bossed up!”

Sean explained the change when fans questioned why he was no longer on GOOD Music. “That’s a forever brotherhood, but business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut!” he elaborated. “I worked my way out that deal.”

Sean had previously reflected on the “brotherhood” of GOOD Music and how it changed over the years. “I don’t know what happened,” he tweeted. “Guess those the GOOD ol days. It’s all love, but we use to really be clique’d up.”

Since then, though, various members have moved onto other endeavors — including the label’s founder, Kanye, who now goes by just “Ye” and has been busy launching his own new imprint, Yeezy Sound.