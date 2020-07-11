Late last month, Kanye West emerged from a lengthy period of silence with a slew of announcements, which he dubbed “The West Day Ever.” Among the revelations were a 10-year partnership with Gap for a Yeezy Gap line, a trailer for he and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghost animated show, even aa music video to his 2004 track “Spaceship,” off his debut album, College Droput. Just over two weeks later, Kanye returns with another big announcement.

YEEZY SOUND ROSTER PROPOSAL pic.twitter.com/RugGSTcY66 — ye (@kanyewest) July 11, 2020

This one involved Kanye’s Yeezy Sound company, with the rapper-musician-presidential candidate revealing its roster of talent. Among those included were that hip-hop duos Abstract Mindstate and Clipse, Cyhi The Prince (who is also signed to GOOD Music), and jazz drummer Tony Williams. West also added the name “KC,” which, according to Billboard, may refer to Jodeci singer K-Ci. He also included himself and his daughter North West.

Yeezy Sound was reportedly trademarked in 2017 for “streaming of music, audio, images, video, and other multimedia content, over the Internet,” according to The Blast. This announcement comes after West announced in a tweet that he would be joining the 2020 race for president. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

Check out West’s Yeezy Sound tweet above.