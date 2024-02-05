Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated February 10, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. SZA — “Snooze” “Snooze” was released as a single back in April 2023, and it’s had an impressive chart run. It’s just barely hanging onto the top 10 now after dipping from No. 9 last week. 9. 21 Savage — “Redrum” Savage did the ol’ switcheroo with SZA’s hit single, leaping from No. 10 to No. 9, two weeks after debuting in the No. 5 spot.

8. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” TikTok really is helping form the future of music: Boone gained popularity on the platform and now he has his first top-10 single with “Beautiful Things” which debuted on the chart at No. 15 last week. 7. Doja Cat — “Agora Hills” Doja’s “Agora Hills” is hanging strong, matching its previous high at No. 7 this week. Now, about that face tattoo…

6. Zach Bryan — “I Remember Everything” Feat. Kacey Musgraves Bryan and Musgraves’ hit continues to dominate the charts: Aside from No. 6 on the Hot 100, it’s No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, the Hot Rock Songs chart (for the 23rd week for both), and the Hot Country Songs chart (19 weeks). 5. Tate McRae — “Greedy” A lot of songs have been sticking around the top 10 for weeks now, and that includes “Greedy,” which remains just a few spots off its previous high at No. 3.

4. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Like Boone, Swims recently landed his first top-10 single. “Lose Control” reached a new high of No. 4 last week, and that’s where it remains this frame. 3. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” “Cruel Summer” continues to dominate, but get ready for a new crop of Swift songs to charge up the Hot 100 soon.