Here Is Thundercat’s ‘In Yo Girl’s City Tour’ Setlist

Grammy Award-winning musician Thundercat is one of the most sought-after collaborators. His résumé includes tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Vic Mensa, and Steve Lacy. But as part of his In Yo Girl’s City Tour, fans worldwide have been experiencing his creative star power live.
With such an extensive discography from his solo releases, collaborative projects, and contributions to television or film works, concertgoers are curious about what is included in his tour’s setlist.
Continue below for Thundercat’s In Yo Girl’s City Tour setlist, according to Setlist.fm, as well as the remaining tour stops.
1. “Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26”
2. “Innerstellar Love”
3. “Captain Stupido”
4. “How Sway/ Uh Uh”
5. “Overseas”
6. “Dragonball Durag”
7. “Rabbot Ho”
8. “Without You”
9. “King of the Hill”
10. “Candlelight” (Unreleased song)
11. “A Message for Austin”
12. “Existential Dread”
13. “Black Qualls”
14. “Tron Song”
15. “Satellite Space Age Edition”
16. “Lotus and the Jondy”
17. “Funny Thing”
18. “Tina” (Tyler The Creator cover)
19. “Them Changes”
Encore:
20. “Black Gold” (Flying Lotus cover)
21. “No More Lies”
In Yo Girl’s City Tour dates
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/17 – New York, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
10/29 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ
11/08 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio
11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador
11/11 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Opinião
11/12 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Ópera de Arame
11/14 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo