Here Is Thundercat’s ‘In Yo Girl’s City Tour’ Setlist

Grammy Award-winning musician Thundercat is one of the most sought-after collaborators. His résumé includes tracks with Kendrick Lamar, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Vic Mensa, and Steve Lacy. But as part of his In Yo Girl’s City Tour, fans worldwide have been experiencing his creative star power live.

With such an extensive discography from his solo releases, collaborative projects, and contributions to television or film works, concertgoers are curious about what is included in his tour’s setlist.

Continue below for Thundercat’s In Yo Girl’s City Tour setlist, according to Setlist.fm, as well as the remaining tour stops.

1. “Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26”

2. “Innerstellar Love”

3. “Captain Stupido”

4. “How Sway/ Uh Uh”

5. “Overseas”

6. “Dragonball Durag”

7. “Rabbot Ho”

8. “Without You”

9. “King of the Hill”

10. “Candlelight” (Unreleased song)

11. “A Message for Austin”

12. “Existential Dread”

13. “Black Qualls”

14. “Tron Song”

15. “Satellite Space Age Edition”

16. “Lotus and the Jondy”

17. “Funny Thing”

18. “Tina” (Tyler The Creator cover)

19. “Them Changes”

Encore:

20. “Black Gold” (Flying Lotus cover)

21. “No More Lies”

In Yo Girl’s City Tour dates

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/17 – New York, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/29 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

11/08 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador

11/11 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Opinião

11/12 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Ópera de Arame

11/14 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo