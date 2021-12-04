The highlight of Thursday night’s Verzuz battle between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, unfortunately, had nothing to do with the music that was played. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone and Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J got into an argument on stage that nearly led to a brawl. After one of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s performances, Bizzy Bone said to his opponents, “You ugly motherf*ckers ain’t finna be mockin’ me while I’m on stage.” Juicy J told him to “shut the f*ck up,” which caused Bizzy to throw a water bottle at Juicy.

Now, nearly two days after the incident, Bizzy Bone spoke out about the fight and he was fairly chill about the whole scrape. “I just think, you know, it’s pretty self-explanatory how it went down,” he said during an interview with TMZ. “I can’t even say it on TMZ, you know, they’d have to bleep it out.” He continued, “Yeah, it ain’t really about bothering me. It’s just about class, it’s just about being a grown man and being in the heat of the moment and sh*t like that. Everybody pretty much understood what it was. From what everybody was telling me, they was like, ‘You really ain’t do no wrong.’ But, you know, it is what it is man, it’s hip-hop, people fight.”

Bizzy also said that Swizz Beatz, who co-founded Verzuz along with Timbaland, was not upset with him. “Swizz was like ‘it’s hip-hop, I ain’t tripping,’ and everybody was acting like he was saying something, he wasn’t talking about us,” he said. “We do our own prayers, we ain’t have no problem with no money, we ain’t ask for no special cups or none of that, we street dudes. He wasn’t talking about us, but of course, he’s being politically correct and I dig that and I appreciate that about him.”

You can watch Bizzy Bone’s interview with TMZ here.