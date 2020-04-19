Blue Ivy Shared An Informative PSA On The Importance On Hand-Washing

As artists continue to donate their earnings in order to ease the shortage of masks and other PPE (personal protective equipment) for people, especially healthcare workers all over the country. While supplying the protection of doctors and medical staff is important, keeping ourselves safe and protected without it is also important, something Blue Ivy is stressing in her latest video.

In a video posted to her grandmother Tina Knowles’ Instagram, Blue Ivy conducted a science experiment to show viewers why it is essential to wash your hands. Using a small countertop setup, Blue Ivy presented a small cup filled with a mixture of different soaps and a bowl of water filled with pepper.

“While we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too. This is why it’s important to wash your hands,” she said before beginning the experiment. Taking her finger and dipping it into the soap, Blue Ivy then put the same finger into the water with pepper and as soon her hand hit the water, the pepper — or “coronavirus” as she says — rushes to the edge of the bowl. Concluding her PSA, Blue Ivy said, “I hope you guys are staying safe, wash your hands extra, and please stay at home. Love y’all, bye.”

Blue Ivy’s words came after her mom delivered a strong message to those who watched Saturday’s One World: Together At Home festival. Bringing attention to the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on African Americans, Beyonce said, “Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” she said. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”