The coronavirus has placed a heavy weight upon the shoulders of healthcare workers all across the country. On top of that, the healthcare workers are also risking their lives by coming in close contact with infected patients. Looking to protect the workers as best of the can, many in entertainment, including Future, Jay Z and Meek Mill, and Diddy, have done their part to help with relief. Thursday night, Beyonce joined the likes of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong to deliver a heartwarming performance of “When You Wish Upon A Star.”

LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers. Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep up healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Beyonce said as the sounds of a piano begun to flutter in the background. Video of her performance, which lasted a little over a minute, was played online for viewers who tuned into the singalong. Upon concluding her rendition of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” a song which was first heard in Disney’s 1940 film Pinnochio, Beyonce delivered words of hope to those who were watching. “Please hold on to your families tight,” she said. “Be safe, don’t give up. We’re going to get through this, I promise.”

You can watch Beyonce’s performance in the video above.