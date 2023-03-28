Blueface has now been sued in civil court over his connection to a Las Vegas strip club shooting that happened back in October 2022. CBS 8 News, the city’s local channel, has reported that a woman named Jasmine Brooks filed it, claiming that he injured her at the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Oct. 8.

The lawsuit notes that Brooks “sustained injuries to her body, specifically her face as a result of defendants’ inadequate, unreasonable, and egregiously deficient security of the property.” She is seeking a jury trial and at least $15,000 in damages.

This incident also happened after the initial shooting target had commented about Blueface talking to “some females in a cheap vehicle.” Because of this, Blueface’s friends hit the man “multiple times” and then shot at his car when he drove away. The man also was shot in his left hand.

Blueface was also arrested in Clark County’s detention center for attempted murder but was released on $500,000 bail. Still, the case continues.

Blueface has claimed he’s innocent, but the reported club owner closed due to “gang-related activities” according to HipHopDX. The owner has also said that he wants the LA rapper to spend “the rest of his life in prison” or “pay us until the day he leaves this earth.”