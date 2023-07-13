Remble Returns From A Quiet Year Off On Blxst’s Gracious ‘Child Of God’

Remble returns after over a year away from the spotlight to deliver more of his hyper-enunciated bars on Blxst‘s new single “Child Of God.” After Blxst sing-raps his way through a gospel-tinged inspirational, the beat switches up and Remble raises some hell, contemplating the darker side of life in Southern California. Where Blxst gives thanks for his growing list of blessings, Remble prays for protection — but still makes sure to let any potential enemies know he’s got a backup plan on him at all times.

The San Pedro rapper seemingly disappeared from the public eye in 2022 after having an impressive breakout year in 2021. After dropping his debut album, It’s Remble, in July and caught a wave in September with “Rocc Climbing” featuring Lil Yachty, though, he was devastated by the death of his greatest benefactor, Drakeo The Ruler, who’d signed him to his Stinc Team label. It seems he’s making his recovery now, making his first foray back into the spotlight with the help of Blxst, who has been as visible lately as Remble has been low-key.

Blxst is fresh off of curating the soundtrack to NBA 2K23‘s Season 7 and contributing his signature smooth choruses to tracks from Tyga & YG and Roddy Ricch. Check out “Child Of God” above.

Remble is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.