The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Blxst & Bino Rideaux — Sixtape 2 For the second installment of their star-making series, the two Los Angeles natives offer double the new songs, embracing smooth grooving rhythm&gangsta vibes to detail their lives since we last heard from them. There’s a relatively even distribution of cocky come-ons and subtle flag-waving moments to appease both the Gs and the ladies, and the consistent tempos make it a comforting late-night drive vibe setter.

Drakeo The Ruler — Ain’t That The Truth At this point, you know what you’re getting from Drakeo, whose unapologetically goofy flexes provide levity to the gritty undercurrent of paranoia and loss. It’s his first release since the death of Stinc Team member Ketchy The Great, but his presence is still felt as Drakeo and Ralfy the Plug carry the torch. OMB Bloodbath — Blood Sample [EP] The Houston native has built a respectable back catalog of mixtapes, but for her first release for LVRN, she polishes things up considerably. While it’s a short effort at just five tracks, her pen proficiency shines through on a variety of song styles and themes. EST Gee shows up here too, which is a treat for fans of the burgeoning Midwest superstar.

Pop Smoke — Faith A surprising posthumous release from the late Pop Smoke that folds back into the drill sounds that first made his name, bringing its proliferation of guests into his world instead of the other way around. It’s a little busy with guest stars, but considering how early in his career Pop died, it’s understandable that his team and estate might want to spread his vaulted verses around as much as possible. Remble — It’s Remble Listen, when it comes to West Coast rappers making murder sound funny, there are very few who are quite as good at it as Remble. The best part might be the hyper-enunciated, ultra-calm vocal tone with which he delivers his smirking threats. When he gets on “Book Bag” with BlueBucksClan… alchemy.

Singles/Videos Dave East & Harry Fraud –“Diamonds” As a longtime follower — but seldom enjoyer — of Dave East’s music, I find his collaborative project with Harry Fraud frustrating because it’s the sort of thing he should have put out years ago. It’d have at least bought him more goodwill for his salty commentary toward Gen Z, it’s that good.

J.I. — “Morning” As the self-declared Prince of NY leans more and more into his melodic flow, he creeps closer to a breakthrough moment that will bring him to the vaunted heights of fellow Big Apple rappers like Tjay and A Boogie. Rexx Life Raj — “Kimbo Slice” On Rexx’s newest single, the mellow beat belies the aggressive content, which broadens the Berkeley rapper’s overall range, showing he’s not all financial advance and introspection.