Last month, hyperarticulate San Pedro rapper Remble made his return to the spotlight with the help of Blxst on the spiritual single, “Child Of God.” Today, the duo shares the affirmative video for the song, which takes place in two major frames reflecting the song’s duality. We see a sunny day in LA, with children play fighting in the street, a group of women cruising around in a convertible, and Blxst performing in the hills flanked by a small choir.

But then, when the beat switches up for Remble’s verse, things get dark — literally, as his segment takes place at night under a fireworks display. We also see the other side of some of the brighter scenes. The kids playing “Duck, Duck, Goose” are running around a chalk outline, while one of the women from the convertible scene shows off her other skills, suggesting that there’s a price to be paid for some blessings.

“Child Of God” is just the latest song making Blxst one of the West Coast’s most ubiquitous voices lately. Earlier this year, he curated the soundtrack to NBA 2K23‘s latest season and appeared on tracks from Compton rappers Tyga & YG (“West Coast Weekend“) and Roddy Ricch (“Passionate“). As he told Uproxx in May, he’s not only working on his third album but also another joint Sixtape with Bino Rideaux.

Watch Blxst and Remble’s “Child Of God” video.