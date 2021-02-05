Earlier this week, Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer for Coming 2 America, the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 culture clash comedy co-starring Arsenio Hall. The trailer features a rapped track with a lively beat and the refrain “Coming to America, now it’s coming to me.” If the voice sounded familiar, that’s because the song, “I’m A King,” is performed by none other than Uproxx favorite, Bobby Sessions.

Now, with its official release, we not only get to hear the full song, but fans may also be delighted to discover that it’s a collaboration between Sessions and fellow Texas star Megan Thee Stallion. The track is a celebratory affair, with Bobby and Meg trading self-aggrandizing boasts about their status and rising prominence. As Megan says, “My crown may tilt, but it ain’t falling.”

The placement is a huge look for Bobby, who recently released his debut album RVLTN 3: The Price Of Freedom, capping a string of releases that addressed heavy themes and suggested thoughtful solutions. Meanwhile, Megan is also fresh off the release of her own debut album Good News, and dropped the video for the single “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby earlier this week.

Listen to Bobby Sessions’ Coming 2 America soundtrack single “I’m A King” featuring Megan Thee Stallion above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.