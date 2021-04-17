Next week will mark two months since Bobby Shmurda was freed from prison after spending more than six years locked up on third-degree conspiracy and weapons possessions charges. Since his release, the rapper has seemingly been focused on staying out of trouble and preparing his return to music. His upcoming release will be the first piece of music he’s released as a lead artist since 2014’s Shmurda She Wrote. While the wait for it continues, Bobby stopped by the Maino Presents: Kitchen Talks podcast to share what he’s been working on.

“Man, we got so much new music coming,” Bobby proclaimed. “We got music coming with the biggest artists, from Maino, Quavo, DaBaby, 42 [Dugg], Uzi, Rowdy [Rebel], Jay. There is so much sh*t coming out it’s gonna be a hot summer.” While some were quick to assume “Jay” was a reference to Jay-Z, Bobby did not confirm whether or not he meant the Roc Nation founder.

Bobby is still on parole until early 2026, the special conditions of which prohibit him from drinking alcohol, going to bars, and associating with gangs. He also has a set curfew of 8 p.m., must submit to drug testing, and must receive aggression and anger counseling. Lastly, he must seek, obtain, and maintain employment, an easy requirement to stick to with the new album on the way.

You can listen to the podcast episode above. Jump to the 1:19:15 mark to hear him discuss the features for the upcoming project.