Bonnaroo 2020 Has Been Pushed Back As The Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

Music fans with a ticket to any festival this summer have probably been waiting for the seemingly inevitable news that their anticipated event has been delayed or canceled outright. As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world and make it safer for people to not leave their homes, folks who planned a trip to Tenneesee this summer are facing bad news: Bonnaroo has announced that its 2020 festival, which was originally set to place place between June 11 and 14, has now been postponed to September 24 to 27.

Bonnaroo will be rescheduled to Sept 24-27, 2020. Updates to come. Can’t wait to see you on The Farm! Visit https://t.co/L0pxsjUS50 for more info. pic.twitter.com/FhWUXnwOH9 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) March 18, 2020

Organizers wrote in a statement on the Bonnaroo website, “Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community. […] Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts. Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”

They also noted that tickets and on-site camping and other accommodations will be honored for the new weekend.

Bonnaroo isn’t the first festival to change its plans over the past 24 hours. Earlier today, Shaky Knees announced it would be postponed, and last night, New Orleans Jazz Fest was also pushed back.