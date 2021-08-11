Bonnaroo ran into a lot of trouble setting up the follow-up to their 2019 festival. The pandemic prevented organizers from hosting the showcase on the originally planned weekend of June 11-14, 2020. At first they delayed to September of that year, but they were soon forced to postpone until June 2021…before pushing it back for a third time, to September 2-5, 2021. Thankfully, the showcase will go as planned this year, but attendees will not be able to enter the venue without adhering to a new rule.

The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021. pic.twitter.com/KnwCJWaNf4 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 10, 2021

On Tuesday, the Tennessee-based festival announced new requirements for the showcase. “The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority,” organizers wrote in a statement. “As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021.” This is the same rule that Chicago’s Lollapalooza implemented last month for their 2021 festival. “Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination,” the festival added. “The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.”

For those who follow Bonnaroo’s new policy, they’ll be able to enjoy an impressive lineup that includes Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Run the Jewels, Kevin Gates, Tame Impala, J.I.D, and more.

