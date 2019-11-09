Getty Image

Music

Someone Made Kanye West’s Image The Google Photo For Uncle Ruckus From ‘The Boondocks’

Contributing Writer

Kanye West’s recent pivot to Christianity, claim that Democrats “brainwash” black people, and request for Jesus Is King collaborators to abstain from premarital sex has many comedically comparing the rapper to a cartoon character. Some are specifically comparing him to Uncle Ruckus from the popular Aaron McGruder series The Boondocks. Voiced by Gary Anthony Williams, Ruckus is a crude, short-tempered, self-hating antagonist who identifies as Caucasian and claims he suffers from “reverse vitiligo.” One person took the comparison joke one step further and made Kanye the Google image search result for the Boondocks character.

The switch was first noticed on Friday night. One fan typed “the boondocks characters” into Google. The first two results were the main characters Huey and Riley Freeman along with their corresponding animated photos. The third result was Uncle Ruckus. Instead of showing an animated character like the others, over Uncle Ruckus’ name was a photo of Kanye wearing a MAGA hat.

While the prank was probably meant for a laugh, some fans thought the comparison was too perfect.

The Google image prank arrives shortly after HBO announced The Boondocks will have a permanent home on their site. Aaron McGruder said he is working on a “modern-era” revival of the show. The revival was greenlit for two seasons by WarnerMedia and will be able to be viewed on the forthcoming streamer HBO Max upon release.

Topics: #Kanye West

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: Maker Of The Bear, Simo Soo, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best Underground Rap Albums You Should Be Listening To

by: Twitter

The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

by: Twitter
×