Earlier on Tuesday, fans of Brintey Spears noticed that her Instagram was no longer active. The account was a place where the singer could freely speak about her personal life, especially the events surrounding her conservatorship. When her supporters noticed it was no longer active, concern began to grow for Spears. However, the singer took to her Twitter account to reassure them that everything was okay. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!!” she wrote, adding, “I’ll be back soon.”

Billboard also confirms that the singer willingly chose to delete the account.

It was just two days ago that Spears announced her engagement to Sam Asghari. The two have been dating for four years and they met back in 2016 during the video shoot for the singer’s “Slumber” track. The couple shared the news about their engagement with posts on their respective Instagram pages.

Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen, said that he’s “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement,” in a statement to People. He added, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.”

Other recent good news for Spears includes her father opting to file a petition to end the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.