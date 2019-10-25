Brockhampton Perform ‘Sugar’ And Freestyle About ‘Taxi’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Brockhampton released their well-received new album Ginger in August, and now they’re getting ready to embark on a tour (alongside 100 Gecs and Slowthai). Ahead of that, though, the group returned to The Tonight Show (on which they made their first late night appearance), and performed Ginger highlight “Sugar.” Joined by Ryan Beatty, the group, all in orange jumpsuits, sang and rapped on the soulful track, with members sitting towards the back of the stage when it wasn’t their turn to take the lead.

The group also sat down for a brief chat with Fallon, and they closed out their time on the couch by doing a group freestyle rap, which ended up being all about Fallon’s ill-fated 2004 movie Taxi. Going down the line, the group rapped, “Riding ’round New York, like Jimmy in Taxi / Me and Queen Latifah, riding in the taxi / Ashlan in the green room: He watching Taxi / Yo this flow more rotten than a review for Taxi / Cast me in the sequel when they remake Taxi / Sipping on Fanta same color as taxi / And lastly: Ah ah! Taxi.”

Chance The Rapper also guested on the same Tonight Show episode, and talked about his upcoming stint hosting and being musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, as well as Kanye West wanting to join the band at his wedding.

Watch Brockhampton perform “Sugar” and freestyle about Taxi above.