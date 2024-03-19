Later this year will mark four years since Bryson Tiller released his third album Anniversary. That project at the time was released to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his breakout debut album Trapsoul. Since Anniversary, things have been moderately timid for the Louisville singer who released a Christmas project in 2021, and his three-part Slum Tiller mixtape series with a few singles sprinkled in between. Tiller is about to get a bit more active in the music world as he recently announced his self-titled album and released a new single “Calypso.” As if that wasn’t enough good news, the singer will also embark on a tour in support of Bryson Tiller.
The Bryson Tiller Tour will kick off North America on May 11 with a show in Portland, Oregon. The run of shows will continue through June 28 with a stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and after that, the tour will wrap up with a string of festival appearances at Milwaukee Summerfest, the Calgary Stampede, and the Washington State Fair. The Bryson Tiller Tour will be Tiller’s first tour since 2023’s Back And I’m Better Tour which was his first tour in six years.
You can view the dates for the The Bryson Tiller Tour below.
05/11 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
05/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/28 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
05/30 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/01 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/03 — New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG
06/06 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
06/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
06/16 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
06/18 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
06/19 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/26 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
06/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
07/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
07/11 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede
09/21 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair
Bryson Tiller is out 4/5 via RCA Records. Find out more information here.