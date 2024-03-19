Later this year will mark four years since Bryson Tiller released his third album Anniversary. That project at the time was released to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his breakout debut album Trapsoul. Since Anniversary, things have been moderately timid for the Louisville singer who released a Christmas project in 2021, and his three-part Slum Tiller mixtape series with a few singles sprinkled in between. Tiller is about to get a bit more active in the music world as he recently announced his self-titled album and released a new single “Calypso.” As if that wasn’t enough good news, the singer will also embark on a tour in support of Bryson Tiller.

The Bryson Tiller Tour will kick off North America on May 11 with a show in Portland, Oregon. The run of shows will continue through June 28 with a stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and after that, the tour will wrap up with a string of festival appearances at Milwaukee Summerfest, the Calgary Stampede, and the Washington State Fair. The Bryson Tiller Tour will be Tiller’s first tour since 2023’s Back And I’m Better Tour which was his first tour in six years.

You can view the dates for the The Bryson Tiller Tour below.

05/11 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

05/12 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/15 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

05/16 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

05/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/22 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/28 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

05/30 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/01 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

06/03 — New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG

06/06 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

06/09 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/11 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06/16 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

06/18 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

06/19 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

06/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/26 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

06/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

07/11 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

09/21 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

Bryson Tiller is out 4/5 via RCA Records. Find out more information here.