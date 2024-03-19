It’s been a while since we’ve been able to say this, but… Bryson Tiller has a new album on the way! The Louisville singer took to Instagram today to announce that his fourth album will be a self-titled effort and shared its release date and what appears to be its cover art. Bryson Tiller arrives on April 5 and features 19 songs including the previously released “Outside” and “Whatever She Wants” as well as his latest single “Calypso.” Bryson released the lattermost single together with news about his new album and the record is perfect for the impending summer days.

“Calypso” is an alluring record that recreates the moment Tiller reconnects with an old lover at a party. The song’s infectious production captures the attraction that still exists between Tiller and the unnamed woman as the two are drawn back into each other’s arms when they hear their favorite song play. Even though the night is approaching its end, the two make their few minutes together feel like a lifetime.

In an interview with Complex, Tiller revealed that there is some singing from him on the album, but for the most part, he’s rapping on Bryson Tiller. He also explained why he decided to make his fourth album a self-titled effort. “I just feel like it wasn’t time to try to get people to believe in some new concept or some new world that I’m trying to create for people,” Tiller said “I feel now is the time to just show people what I’m capable of.”

Bryson Tiller will be the singer’s first project since 2021’s A Different Christmas. A year before that, Tiller released Anniversary to celebrate five years since his breakout debut album Trapsoul.

You can view the announcement for Bryson Tiller and listen to “Calypso” above.

Bryson Tiller is out 4/5 via RCA Records. Find out more information here.