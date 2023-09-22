“Just Relax” rapper Lola Brooke has made it abundantly clear that her ideal man is a “roughneck,” but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a soft side. In her new single, “You,” featuring Bryson Tiller, Lola demonstrates how that duality can be achieved alongside its supporting video.

“I’m a badass Brooklyn brown skin b*tch / And I love a hood n**** with some toxic d*ck / Nothing but some socks, he from Bronx in it / Have me walking all crooked in my Crocs and sh*t / B*tch, I go Taraji for my baby boo / Ride it like a Kawasaki, that’s his favorite tour / I’ma swipe his EBT like a Amex / Give it to him raw, no drawers, no latex / Yeah, I got him butt naked for me waitin’ at home (Waitin’ at home),” rapped Lola.

The track, produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes and LilJuMadeDaBeat, pays tribute to fellow Brooklyn native Foxy Brown. The sample of the instrumentation of Eugene Wilde’s 1984 song “Gotta Get You Home Tonight” was at the core of Brown’s 1996 “Get Me Home” featuring Blackstreet. Brooke’s love for the leading rap ladies of her hometown doesn’t stop there.

In the official Samuel McKnight-directed video, two filming sets referenced Lil Kim’s past videos, including her 2000’s “No Matter What They Say” directed by Marcus Raboy, and 1996’s “Not Tonight” directed by Lance ‘Un’ Rivera.

Watch the “You” video above.