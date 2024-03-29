We are just a week out from Bryson Tiller‘s upcoming self-titled fourth studio album. Tonight (March 29), the R&B superstar shared the tracklist for the album.

On the album are collaborations with Victoria Monét and Clara La San, but most of the songs have no features. With a self-titled album, fans are left guessing what the theme could be. But with track titles like “Http://,” “Random Access Memory (RAM),” it appears the album will have a digital theme. Which is fitting, as Tiller hinted that he may begin exploring new avenues.

“I just wanna take a hiatus ’cause my number one passion is video games,” said Tiller in a recent interview with Complex. “I’ve been designing a game for the past three years. I’ve been looking into internships with different companies.”

Tiller’s album was executive produced by himself and Charlie Heat.

You can see the full Bryson Tiller tracklist below.

1. “Http://”

2. “Attention”

3. “Stay Gold”

4. “Persuasion” Feat. Victoria Monét

5. “Ciao!”

6. “Peace Interlude”

7. “Rich Boy”

8. “Random Access Memory (RAM)” Feat. Clara La San

9. “No Thank You”

10. “Find My Way”

11. “Prize”

12. “Waterfalls”

13. “Aeon Lust”

14. “Calypso”

15. “Outside”

17. “F4U”

18. “Assume The Position”

19. “Whatever She Wants (Bonus)”

Bryson Tiller is out 4/5 via Trapsoul/RCA Records. Find more information here.