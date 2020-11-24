All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Miley Cyrus — “Prisoner” Feat. Dua Lipa After Miley Cyrus’ went through an extremely public divorce with her ex-husband this year, the singer is ready to break free from her past relationship — and she’s bringing Dua Lipa with her. The two iconic pop stars teamed up for the eye-catching collaboration this week, perfectly bridging both of their recent incorporation of ’80s influences into their music. Shawn Mendes — “Monster” Feat. Justin Bieber Shawn Mendes also debuted a big collaboration this week and this time he tapped Justin Bieber. The song takes a detour from Mendes’ recent enamored single, fusing a jostled beat with some self-reflective lyrics. Bieber comes in to offer his own musings about growing up in the limelight where he’s honest about the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Kali Uchis — “Fue Mejor” Feat. PartyNextDoor Kali Uchis debuted her long-awaited sophomore album Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) this week and on it arrived the singer’s lush track with PartyNextDoor. The song sets the stage for the rest of her album, infusing some hip-shaking elements along with a vibe-heavy beat and Uchis’ sultry lyrical delivery. BTS — “Life Goes On” BTS once again proved just how prolific they are this week with Be, their third record of 2020. The album opener “Life Goes On” recognizes hardships felt by everyone across the globe over the past few months, while it also offers a hopeful outlook on the future.

Marina — “Man’s World” With her first single of 2020, Marina has reflected on all the death and destruction she’s seen in recent years. To her, they all point back to one thing: living in a man’s world. About the thought-provoking single, Marina said: “The original idea for the song was to write a snapshot of how women and LGBTQ+ individuals have been subjugated and discriminated against throughout history going back to the Salem witch trials, where any person who was deemed abnormal or slightly alternative was singled out. Those kinds of patterns are still present in society.” Ava Max — “My Head & My Heart” Ava Max just released her debut studio LP back in September, but that doesn’t mean the maximalist pop star is done sharing music. Returning this week after her record’s positive reception, Ava Max shared the electronic banger “My Head & My Heart.” Over an exuberant and heavily-layered beat, Max sings of reflecting on a past relationship and feeling relieved that she made the right choice to leave.

Cautious Clay — “Dying In The Subtlety” Cautious Clay is gearing up for the release of his debut album, which is expected to arrive in 2021. Sharing “Dying In The Subtlety” as the second single off the upcoming effort, Clay said it’s meant to “look at what it means to lose sight of the bigger picture in the context of friendship & relationship dynamics. It examines how subtle moments of emotional uncertainty or exuberance can sometimes serve as false negatives or false positives. The song ultimately calls to attention the importance of being aware of these internal signals and being more long-sighted when evaluating who you choose to give love and meaningful attention to in an age of distraction.” VanJess — “Slow Down” Sister duo VanJess have offered their velvety vocals on a handful of projects this year. Honing their smooth melodies this week, VanJess shared the track “Slow Down,” which boasts fluttering saxophone over an enchanting beat.