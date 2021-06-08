Since the last year and a half put a damper on live events due to the pandemic, every festival is planning their comeback in a different way. Some, like Coachella, have simply rescheduled for 2022, while other events like Bonnaroo are charging full speed ahead for fall of 2021. New Orleans’ boutique event Buku Festival is splitting the difference, offering a smaller one-off version of their festival this fall while they plan to comeback in full force next spring. The event will take place this October 22 and October 23 in New Orleans, and offers a pretty stacked lineup for what’s considered a scaled back version.

Headlined by artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Playboi Carti and Pooh Shiesty, the event shows its range with further inclusions like Kaytranada, Alison Wonderland and Jamie xx, along with Remi Wolf, Arlo Parks, Yung Baby Tate and Flo Milli. Pre-sale for the event begins on Thursday, June 10 with general tickets on sale starting Monday, June 14.

The festival’s co-creator, Dante DiPasquale, said the new take on the event is inspired by watching fans hold steady through uncertain times. “For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” said Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator. “Planet B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.”

Check out the festival’s full lineup below and over at their site.

Megan Thee Stallion

ILLENIUM

Machine Gun Kelly

Playboi Carti

Kaytranada

Zeds Dead

Alison Wonderland

Jamie xx

Pooh Shiesty

Chris Lake

Still Woozy

EARTHGANG

Ghostemane

Ashnikko

Subtronics

SVDDEN DEATH: VOYD

Arlo Parks

Flo Milli

LSDREAM

Purple Disco Machine

Remi Wolf

slowthai

$NOT

Yung Baby Tate

Chee

Dua Saleh

Lucii

Mize

Moore Kismet

박혜진 Park Hye Jin

Pears

Pell presents: GLBL WRMNG

ssgkobe

TVBOO

VNSSA

504icygrl

ANTWIGADEE!

BluShakurX

Bouffant Bouffant

DJ Heelturn

Don Peyote B2B BuckTen

GØ PNIK

Lady Lavender

Lango

Legatron Prime

Lil Iceberg

Malik Ninety Five

Odd the Artist

Rob49

Stone Cold Jzzle

Treety

ZiggMonster