Since the last year and a half put a damper on live events due to the pandemic, every festival is planning their comeback in a different way. Some, like Coachella, have simply rescheduled for 2022, while other events like Bonnaroo are charging full speed ahead for fall of 2021. New Orleans’ boutique event Buku Festival is splitting the difference, offering a smaller one-off version of their festival this fall while they plan to comeback in full force next spring. The event will take place this October 22 and October 23 in New Orleans, and offers a pretty stacked lineup for what’s considered a scaled back version.
Headlined by artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Playboi Carti and Pooh Shiesty, the event shows its range with further inclusions like Kaytranada, Alison Wonderland and Jamie xx, along with Remi Wolf, Arlo Parks, Yung Baby Tate and Flo Milli. Pre-sale for the event begins on Thursday, June 10 with general tickets on sale starting Monday, June 14.
The festival’s co-creator, Dante DiPasquale, said the new take on the event is inspired by watching fans hold steady through uncertain times. “For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” said Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator. “Planet B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.”
Check out the festival’s full lineup below and over at their site.
Megan Thee Stallion
ILLENIUM
Machine Gun Kelly
Playboi Carti
Kaytranada
Zeds Dead
Alison Wonderland
Jamie xx
Pooh Shiesty
Chris Lake
Still Woozy
EARTHGANG
Ghostemane
Ashnikko
Subtronics
SVDDEN DEATH: VOYD
Arlo Parks
Flo Milli
LSDREAM
Purple Disco Machine
Remi Wolf
slowthai
$NOT
Yung Baby Tate
Chee
Dua Saleh
Lucii
Mize
Moore Kismet
박혜진 Park Hye Jin
Pears
Pell presents: GLBL WRMNG
ssgkobe
TVBOO
VNSSA
504icygrl
ANTWIGADEE!
BluShakurX
Bouffant Bouffant
DJ Heelturn
Don Peyote B2B BuckTen
GØ PNIK
Lady Lavender
Lango
Legatron Prime
Lil Iceberg
Malik Ninety Five
Odd the Artist
Rob49
Stone Cold Jzzle
Treety
ZiggMonster