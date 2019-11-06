Burna Boy Lusts Over His Dream Girl Inside A Strip Club In His Colorful ‘Omo’ Video

Burna Boy got on by accident — at least in the North American mainstream music scene — with his single of the name nickname of Kanye West, “Ye,” but the Nigerian singer has been at his craft for years, dating back to 2012 with the release of his debut album and lead-single “Like To Party.” Three albums later, Burna’s releasing his latest video for “Omo,” a track off of African Giant.

Baby show me what you can do if I light your candle Shey you go fit handle am!? 🕯 https://t.co/18XCLYCh24 OMO VIDEO OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/YfAMD9dq14 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 6, 2019

In July, Burna released his fourth solo album African Giant via Spaceship Entertainment and Warner Music. With a song swap with Jorja Smith, Burna received more mainstream exposure via Smith’s “Be Honest” track and the fifth track off African Giant, “Gum Body.”

oh I’m not done for the week yet! 😂 OMO video out now https://t.co/18XCLYCh24 pic.twitter.com/Shn1pxJ9Kn — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 6, 2019

The video for “Omo” starts with an establishing shot of Burna sitting on a big chair inside a strip club, with the words Giant Club highlighted in Neon displayed above the chair. Tracking shots show Burna weaving in and out of different locations inside the club while juxtaposing those shots with Burna’s dream girl alone seemingly one step ahead of Burna. Don’t fret, as at one point in the video Burna and his dream girl are captured in the shot inside the club.

Recently, Burna released the video for “Another Story” as well.

Watch the “Omo” video in its entirety in the clip above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.