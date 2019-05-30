Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Mark Ronson is gearing up to release a new album, Late Night Feelings, on June 21. He’s described the album as a collection of “sad bangers,” and all the singles we’ve heard so far have been right on theme. The latest track off the album, “Find U Again,” features the queen of crying in the club herself — Camila Cabello.

The song is a twinkling, disco-inspired pop anthem, co-written by Ronson, Cabello, Ilsey Juber, and Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker. Cabello sings about trying to pass the time missing someone, jumping from person to person but never landing on anyone who compares to the one she lost. Cabello’s voice is a perfect fit for the song’s particular brand of moody melancholy. She plays with many of the same themes she does on her album Camila, finding the beauty in distress and ugly feelings. Also, “This crush is kind of crushing me / I do therapy at least twice a week” gives the lyrics a brilliant bit of dark humor.

Cabello’s debut record, Camila, came out in early 2018, and “Find U Again” is her first new music since that album cycle. She’s been coy on social media, though, breadcrumbing hints about new music coming later this year.

Mark Ronson’s record Late Night Feelings is out June 21 via Sony Music UK. Listen to “Find U Again” above.