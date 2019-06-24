Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, the BET Awards broadcasted a night of electrifying performances and surprising award wins (shout-out to Lil Baby for winning Best New Male Artist), all kicked off by an earth-shaking performance from reigning queen of award show stages, Cardi B. Cardi took the stage with husband Offset to snarl and strut their way through a rambunctious set including their joint hit “Clout” from Offset’s debut solo album Father Of 4 and Cardi’s hot new single, “Press.”

Surrounded by dancers in vaguely militant jumpsuits on a misty stage, Offset set things off with his fiery “Clout” verse before taking a seat on a rhinestone encrusted chair for an enthusiastic lap dance from wifey as she snapped off her own belligerent bars through a headset mic. Then it was time for Cardi to roll solo for a punishing but intricately choreographed rendition of “Press” that saw Cardi hitting her eight counts as she spit her double time verse like a rap version of Madonna.

Fortunately for Cardi and BET, this time around, the Bronx bomber was able to avoid another wardrobe malfunction despite the complex and exuberant choreography, and seemed fully recovered from her previous surgery which caused her to cancel a few shows last month. It looks like you really can’t keep Cardi down for long.