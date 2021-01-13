Cardi B Spent A Million Dollars Making Her ‘WAP’ Video

Last summer, Cardi B revealed that while making her monumental “WAP” video, she spent $100,000 just on COVID-19 testing to ensure a safe set. It turns out that was just a small portion of the video’s overall cost, as Cardi has revealed she spent a million dollars on the whole production.

Cardi decided to bless her Twitter followers last night with a random “Bodak Yellow” fact, writing, “Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars .I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest.” A fan responded by noting, “girl that’s a lot,” and Cardi replied, “Naaaa honey ….Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M !”

This got fans curious about how much Cardi’s other videos cost, and Cardi offered a lot of answers to their questions: “Be Careful” cost “not much …Probably like 200K,” “Bartier Cardi” “was like 150K,” and “Lick” ran her “I think like 15K.”

Cardi also offered some behind-the-scenes info on what it was like to shoot some of her visuals. She said of “I Like It,” “I was extremely annoyed that day .I was pregnant and hot and paparazzi was being so annoying and rude.” She also said of the “Lick” video with Offset, “Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget …..I told him like a year later.” She later expanded on “Lick,” writing, “Ugh it was very [expressionless face emoji] .We shot the video at a casino in a Holiday Inn in Jersey and I was embarrassed cause it look so low budget and Set was about to pull up and I barely knew him so I was so shy and when he kissed me on camera my heart sinked [heart eyes emoji] Every1 was like [shocked emoji].”

She also said of her “Taki Taki” video with DJ Snake, “TAKI TAKI I had fun but I was alil off .It was my first music video after giving birth and my body was so skinny.I felt like it was my first day back at school but DJ SNAKE made sure I felt like a comfy princess.” Cardi also noted of “Bartier Cardi,” “I was pregnant so I was trying my best to conceal my tiny belly .I felt uncomfortable in the car cause I really wanted to be sexy with offset but I was looking very pregnant so I didn’t felt sexy I was looking fat .”

Check out Cardi’s tweets about her videos below.

