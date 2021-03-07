This year is certainly an unconventional year for the Grammys. On top of working around the coronavirus pandemic, the show is holding the award ceremony much later in the year than normal. The Recording Academy was forced to delay the show from its original January 31 date following a spike in coronavirus cases in the Los Angeles area. It was rescheduled for March 14 and with just a week left until showtime, it appears things are going as planned as the Grammys have officially announced performers for the upcoming show.

The Recording Academy announced the lineup for the 63rd Grammy Award show in a string of tweets. The resulting list displays Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny, BTS, and Harry Styles as some of the chart-topping acts that will take the stage next Sunday. Chris Martin, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, HAIM, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Maren Morris, John Mayer, Miranda Lambert, and Black Pumas are also slated to perform.

On the awards side of things, Beyonce leads the way for the 2021 Grammys with nine nominations. She’s followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch, who each tallied six nominations.

Scroll down to see the announcement for each artist performing at the show.

Big news for #Swifties!@taylorswift13 will be performing at the #GRAMMYs. Watch her performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz pic.twitter.com/cbOzqtyw4H — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

It's everything we've ever wanted. 🎶 GRAMMY winner and current nominee @billieeilish is performing on Music's Biggest Night. Don't miss her performance next Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/MsZ7zbgCA6 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Certified #GRAMMYs performer! Cardi B (@iamcardib) is lighting up the stage on Music's Biggest Night. 💎 ✨Don't miss her performance next Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @cbstv: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/HOWX5k4V7T — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

As real as it gets, Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) will be performing at the #GRAMMYs. Don't miss his performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz pic.twitter.com/Z1y9OVg87E — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Music's Biggest Night just got bigger! .@DaBabyDaBaby is taking the #GRAMMYs stage in exactly 1️⃣ week! Don't miss my performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz pic.twitter.com/ZQ10w47YTK — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

It's going to be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz #ARMY pic.twitter.com/YNzbFlVBzq — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

.@RoddyRicch is pulling up at the #GRAMMYs with 6 nominations and to perform on Music's Biggest Night! 🙌 Don't miss his performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz pic.twitter.com/CULgWFyrrA — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Day to night to morning, @DojaCat will make her #GRAMMYs debut next Sunday! ✨ Don't miss her performance on Music's Biggest Night, March 14, at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz" pic.twitter.com/bO4QuF6Td0 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Oh, we fell apart when we heard that @PostMalone will be performing at this year's #GRAMMYs in exactly 1️⃣ week! Watch his performance on Music's Biggest Night March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS! https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/0Xm4L6ZLaL — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Don't start now. There's no way you could miss a @DUALIPA performance. ✨ Catch her on the #GRAMMYs stage next Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz 🎤 pic.twitter.com/6HyzbTE9K7 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

https://twitter.com/RecordingAcad/status/1368622222219350022?s=20

Ey, ey, ey, #BadBunny (@sanbenito) is making his #GRAMMYs performance debut! 🎤 Don't miss him take the stage on Music's Biggest Night next Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz pic.twitter.com/ZLDItcv5yL — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

He's so golden. 🎵 @Harry_Styles will be taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night! Watch his performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/byU8PgIGvo — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Current GRAMMY-nominated sister band, @HAIMtheband, will be performing at this year's #GRAMMYs! Don't miss their performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/IAWOR6ehVE — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

First GRAMMY nomination and first time performing at the #GRAMMYs!✨@MickeyGuyton take the stage at Music's Biggest Night March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/7Dc2UKu1NT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Not only does Brittany Howard (@blkfootwhtfoot) have 5 nominations this year, she is performing at #GRAMMYs! Watch her performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz pic.twitter.com/KSmYtJKs6D — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

We're in the homestretch––one week before #GRAMMYs! Current GRAMMY nominee, @MarenMorris, is set to perform at Music's Biggest Night. Watch music magic unfold March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/uaj7f99i2p — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

GRAMMY winner, @brandicarlile, returns to the #GRAMMYs stage next Sunday! Watch Music's Biggest Night March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/Oz7aMioemK — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

No stranger to the #GRAMMYs stage, seven-time GRAMMY winner @JohnMayer returns to Music's Biggest Night! Catch his performance nest Sunday, March 14th, at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/XRn1r8stnE — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

.@mirandalambert returns to the #GRAMMYs on March 14th! ✨ Catch the GRAMMY winner and current nominee on Music's Biggest Night March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA11PgpZ pic.twitter.com/m9f1GuDl3L — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

Current GRAMMY nominees, Black Pumas (@blackpumasmusic), are performing for the first time at #GRAMMYs this Sunday, March 14 on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz pic.twitter.com/UL8IriUsO9 — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air on 3/14 at 8pm EST/ 5pm EST on CBS.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.