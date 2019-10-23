Getty Image

Cardi B recently sat down to discuss her career and new Netflix show, Rhythm + Flow, on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast. The rapper said she had a lot of trouble getting attention from labels at first, and that her fame has lead to more female rappers getting signed. But Cardi took to Twitter to clarify these comments, saying she caused more female rappers to gain attention in the industry.

On the podcast, Cardi said female rappers have an easier time getting signed after she put herself on the map. “I feel like, after me, I’ll say that it’s kinda easier for a lot of these female artists. Like before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label, well, you know the ones that had already been established,” she said. “And now, everybody’s just signing them if you could rap and you got a couple of followers because nobody want to miss the opportunity.”

Cardi B clarified these comments on Twitter, saying she didn’t pave the way for more female rappers, per se, but she did give many of them hope.

The rapper said she noticed that before her time, it seemed “impossible” for more than one female rapper to thrive in the industry.

Before she rose to fame, Cardi B experienced other artists turning her down for collaborations.

She added that before her, female rappers weren’t getting enough attention.

To conclude, Cardi summarized her argument, saying she didn’t directly influence more women to rap but she did lead to more getting recognized.

T.I. had previously agreed with Cardi’s sentiment on the podcast. “I think she kind of kicked the doors down with being personable,” he said. “Most women when they came out were extremely mysterious, you hardly heard them talk… You heard them in interviews but never really speaking in a discussion. You feel like you get more a sense of [Cardi’s] personality when she presented herself.”

