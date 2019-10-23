Cardi B recently sat down to discuss her career and new Netflix show, Rhythm + Flow, on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast. The rapper said she had a lot of trouble getting attention from labels at first, and that her fame has lead to more female rappers getting signed. But Cardi took to Twitter to clarify these comments, saying she caused more female rappers to gain attention in the industry.

On the podcast, Cardi said female rappers have an easier time getting signed after she put herself on the map. “I feel like, after me, I’ll say that it’s kinda easier for a lot of these female artists. Like before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label, well, you know the ones that had already been established,” she said. “And now, everybody’s just signing them if you could rap and you got a couple of followers because nobody want to miss the opportunity.”

Cardi B clarified these comments on Twitter, saying she didn’t pave the way for more female rappers, per se, but she did give many of them hope.

I didn’t say I pave the way for female rappers but I deff gave the hood and women hope.Nikkas wasn’t collabing with females rappers.Labels where signing female rappers and putting them in a shelf and not focusing on them.Not giving them proper attention . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

The rapper said she noticed that before her time, it seemed “impossible” for more than one female rapper to thrive in the industry.

It seem like it was impossible for it to be more then one female rapper.These male rappers where not even takin Money from female rappers for a feature cause it seem far fetch for another woman to make it.I see so many male artists collabing wit females now even .. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

Before she rose to fame, Cardi B experienced other artists turning her down for collaborations.

Some that are not mainstream because I know they don’t want to miss out on the opportunity in case they make it cause trust and believe slot of Nikkas I asked for features from when they see me they tell me “I shoulda believe”Deum I should have did the feature . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

She added that before her, female rappers weren’t getting enough attention.

And ya can deny it as much as ya want and say I’m crazy or stfuu but how many female rappers before me where getting chances or getting pushed ? They wasn’t believing and now they are ! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

I’m Lying ? So you tell me what rappers was giving features to female rappers? What label was pushing a female rapper? What tv music show was inviting female rappers .Only 2 female rappers for years and one ain’t last to long ……now you tell me! I wanna see something? https://t.co/WiFXn1yRiP — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

To conclude, Cardi summarized her argument, saying she didn’t directly influence more women to rap but she did lead to more getting recognized.

And for the slow ones again NO ain’t made females want to rap cause bitches been rapping bitches been have talent but the music industry wasn’t believing and shitting on female rappers .and that’s Big Bentley. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 23, 2019

T.I. had previously agreed with Cardi’s sentiment on the podcast. “I think she kind of kicked the doors down with being personable,” he said. “Most women when they came out were extremely mysterious, you hardly heard them talk… You heard them in interviews but never really speaking in a discussion. You feel like you get more a sense of [Cardi’s] personality when she presented herself.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.