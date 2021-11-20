The 2021 American Music Awards will go down on November 21, and while many are stoked for performances by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion BTS Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny, they’re also excited about who’s hosting. That would be Cardi B, and based on the rapper’s charisma, Sunday’s show should be a fun one. Ahead of her hosting gig, Cardi revealed what viewers can expect from her on Sunday.

“I’m the host, but I feel like the performers and their performances, it’s like their night, you know what I’m saying?” Cardi said during an interview with Variety. “Like when you perform, it’s your night. And I’m just going to be myself.” She added, “There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter, but I’m just going to freestyle it because I don’t like feeling like I’m talking like a robot.”

Cardi also expressed her love for BTS, but according to her, she’s not the only one in her family who’s a fan of the K-pop group. “I like BTS a lot, but let me tell you something: My daughter [Kulture] likes BTS a lot a lot,” she said.

You can read Cardi’s full interview with Variety here.

