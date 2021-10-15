Cardi B Explains Why She Stopped Talking About Politics: ‘I Was Tired’

Throughout her initial rise to stardom, Cardi B was one of music’s most outspoken voices, from developing a friendship with Bernie Sanders to calling out injustices on social media, but lately, she hasn’t addressed current events or politics quite as much. When a fan asked why she stopped talking about politics as much, Cardi’s heartbreaking response made perfect sense.

“I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for,” she replied, referring to the outsized backlash she received for many of her political statements. By aligning herself with Bernie Sanders, she became a favored target for conservative commentators, who also took to criticizing her music and performances, even as they ignored plenty of other rappers whose music was even raunchier than hers. However, also receiving criticism on her opinions from the other side of the aisle seemingly took its toll, as well.

As if to prove the point, one commenter posited their own cruel reasoning behind the two-sided backlash: “cus you sound like you’re slow when you talk and it was ruining everything.” Cardi had the perfect response, though, pointing out that “It was the only way YOU would of understand me.” Cardi’s down-to-earth explanations, which always came from her, may have been unpolished, but by no means is she out of her depth; Cardi’s AP History teacher pointed out that the rapper was an A-student, despite her freewheeling approach to grammar on Twitter.