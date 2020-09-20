While Cardi B continues work on her upcoming sophomore album, the Bronx rapper decided to bringing her two-year-old daughter into the spotlight a bit more thanks to her new Instagram page. Cardi made the announcement about her daughter’s new Instagram with a post to her personal account.

“Follow @Kulturekiari new IG…soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up,” Cardi said in a post which shows her daughter adorably holding a mini Louis Vuitton bag. A quick visit to Kulture’s Instagram page proves that Cardi was indeed right to label it as cute as it presents Kulture hanging with her mom, posing for pictures, and much more.

The launch of Kulture’s new page comes at the end of what’s been a tough week for Cardi. Earlier in the week, reports emerged that the “WAP” rapper filed for divorce from her husband Offset, which she later confirmed during an Instagram livestream.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she revealed during the livestream. “I just got tired of f*cking arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave.”

