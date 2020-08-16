With most eyes set on the upcoming election this fall, Cardi B took to Twitter to show her support for a fellow Bronx native and a well-known member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The rapper actually encouraged the representativeto make a presidential of her own in the future. In response to a video Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez posted to her Twitter page which highlights the financial burden of healthcare as “Bodak Yellow” played in the background, Cardi B said, “She better run for president when she turns 35.”

In response, Ocasio-Cortez didn’t deny the idea of a future presidential run, but rather, she referenced Cardi’s recent “WAP” single saying, “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020.”

She better run for president when she turns 35 https://t.co/TcSfYLGeah — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2020

Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2020

Cardi B’s cosign comes after the rapper revealed last weekend during an interview on The Breakfast Club that she spoke to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden about his current run for office. Despite confirming that Biden “understands the people’s pain,” Cardi delivered advice to him and reminded him that people “don’t want no false promises,” adding, “We don’t want no fake sh*t to get people voting. This is what we want. Please make it happen.”

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez turns 31 this October, so by the time the 2024 elections come around she would be at least qualified to run, but whether she chooses to remains to be seen.

