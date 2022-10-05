Cardi B And JT’s beef has been taking the Twitter world by storm. You’ve probably come across one of their fights on social media, and maybe you were wondering what’s the context behind it. The tension between the two rappers actually dates all the way back to 2020.

The year after JT and Cardi B collaborated on the song “Twerk,” City Girls found themselves in a war of words with fans on Twitter shortly after a video dropped for another Cardi B collaboration: “WAP,” between her and Megan Thee Stallion. Some people online accused City Girls of not showing support for it. JT clarified: “We was not talking about any artist in specific. I was talking about those fan pages.” It seemed like she was clearing up the rumors. However, that was not the end of it.

The recent Twitter fight involves Nicki Minaj’s new remix of her single “Super Freaky Girl (QueenMix)” featuring JT and other female rappers, as well as Cardi’s new remix of a viral GloRilla song called “Tomorrow 2.” They came out around the same time and one person pointed out the difference in success for both of the songs. JT quoted it, writing, “im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX.” Minaj responded by tweeting, “Go fetch.” JT then quoted it, writing, “Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Though it looks like they’re just not meant to be friends, hopefully a truce is on the horizon.