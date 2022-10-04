Cardi B And JT Of City Girls Exchange Heated Words On Twitter

Today, Cardi B and GloRilla achieved a remarkable chart feat. Their collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, marking Glo’s first top 10 hit and Cardi B’s 11th. JT of rap duo City Girls shared a message congratulating Glo on the accomplishment, however, noticeably did not mention Cardi’s name.

One Twitter user referred to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)“, which featured JT, along with Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Bia, and Maliibu Miitch, saying, “JT Akbar, BIA & Katie bandz after seeing Glorilla get a top 10 hit without doing all the d*ck riding and extra sh*t”

JT responded, saying, “im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX.”

Many interpreted as a diss to Cardi, as JT didn’t mention “Tomorrow 2.”

Shortly after, Cardi B tweeted “Lapdog,” which was thought to be aimed at JT.

JT then tweeted, “I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!,” then said, Weiner dog.”

Afterwards, Cardi tweeted, “Go fetch,” to which JT finally responded in a quote-tweet and making it clear the two were subbing each other.