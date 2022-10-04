Cardi B And JT Of City Girls Exchange Heated Words On Twitter

Today, Cardi B and GloRilla achieved a remarkable chart feat. Their collaboration, “Tomorrow 2” reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, marking Glo’s first top 10 hit and Cardi B’s 11th. JT of rap duo City Girls shared a message congratulating Glo on the accomplishment, however, noticeably did not mention Cardi’s name.
One Twitter user referred to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)“, which featured JT, along with Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, Bia, and Maliibu Miitch, saying, “JT Akbar, BIA & Katie bandz after seeing Glorilla get a top 10 hit without doing all the d*ck riding and extra sh*t”
JT responded, saying, “im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX.”
im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX😛 https://t.co/vk5pe33XLr
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022
Many interpreted as a diss to Cardi, as JT didn’t mention “Tomorrow 2.”
Shortly after, Cardi B tweeted “Lapdog,” which was thought to be aimed at JT.
Lapdog
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022
JT then tweeted, “I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!,” then said, Weiner dog.”
I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022
Wiener dog!
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022
Afterwards, Cardi tweeted, “Go fetch,” to which JT finally responded in a quote-tweet and making it clear the two were subbing each other.
“Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?,” said JT.
Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022
Cardi then responded, saying, “So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?”
JT refuted Cardi’s claim that Pierre “P” Thomas has writers work with City Girls, saying, “No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN sh*t!!! You know this.”
No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this https://t.co/A40cSm38zr
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022
Cardi previously collaborated with City Girls on a song called “Twerk” from their 2018 album, Girl Code while JT was serving time in prison for credit card fraud. During their back-and-forth, Cardi noted that the video for their collaboration pulled in 227 million views, and compared that to their other songs.
JT then said, “Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy?’
Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/66I0ZEuzY8
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022
Cardi then said she was going to continue their argument privately in the DMs, saying their row had become too “repetitive for doggy treats.”
JT quoted the post, saying, “Wait I’m back for this last tweet cause who doing anything for doggy treats?? If anything glorilla [g]ave you a BONE that you need to go feed to that dog you was posing by the pool with for hot sh*t! Fancy pants”
“Hot sh*t debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants,” Cardi responded. “Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP?,” referring to City Girls’ 2018 hit, “Act Up.”
Hot shit debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants. Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP? https://t.co/Ybvu7pneld
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022
At the time of writing, the two have not publicly responded to each other, however, JT reiterated that she is completely self-made.
“The industry not even designed for girls like me to really win! Let’s be real all this sh*t is politics!!! Pee always told us get that shit out the MUD grind hard I lay down because I get discouraged from all these labels paying for every mother f*cking thing,” she said.
The industry not even designed for girls like me to really win! Let’s be real all this shit is politics!!! Pee always told us get that shit out the MUD grind hard I lay down because I get discouraged from all these labels paying for every mother fucking thing
— J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022
Cardi then shared a video of P instructing JT to rap like Cardi.
Oooooooo wow https://t.co/m7CRAHdLYA
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022
She then changed her avatar to a picture of Remy Ma, who infamously began feuding with Nicki Minaj in 2017.
Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.“