New York rapper Kay Flock was arrested on murder charges on Thursday. The 18-year-old, born Kevin Perez, is accused of allegedly murdering 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez outside of a barbershop in Harlem earlier this month. In the incident, according to the New York Daily News, Hernandez was in the barbershop waiting to get a haircut when Perez walked by, opened the shop’s door, and asked Hernandez what he was looking at. The two eventually met outside where an argument ensued. It was here that Perez pulled out a gun and shot Hernandez in the neck and back.

Investigators believe that the shooting is gang-related as Perez is said to be involved with the Bronx-based Thirdside Gang. Despite this, the rapper’s family insists that Perez’s arrest is a case of mistaken identity as they claim he and Hernandez did not know each other.

Kay Flock recently signed a deal to Columbia Records where he released his debut project, The D.O.A Tape. The project arrives with eight songs and features from G Herbo, Dougie B, B Lovee, and more. Kay Flock and G Herbo’s collaboration, a remix of “Being Honest,” was paired with a music video that currently sits at 7.1 million views on YouTube. Elsewhere, Kay Flock stood alongside Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign for their “Not In The Mood” collaboration.