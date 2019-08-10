Getty Image

Cardi B is known for speaking her mind on the internet. The “Press” rapper has involved herself in politics and even filmed a campaign video for Bernie Sanders. Instead of sparking a political debate on Twitter, Cardi has recently gotten backlash for her condiment preferences. After she revealed she doesn’t put her ketchup in the refrigerator, Twitter has been confused and divided.

It all started when the rapper tweeted that those who place their bottles of ketchup in the refrigerator are “not to be trusted.”

People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 9, 2019

Fans were instantly confused.

you’re supposed to refrigerate it after you open it pic.twitter.com/e1qj54250Z — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) August 9, 2019

Girl delete this pic.twitter.com/XxroZYI5ru — the original one (@thebitchyouwan) August 9, 2019

I'll just leave this right here. pic.twitter.com/3aRXPzhN91 — Political Memester (@PoliticalMemes5) August 9, 2019