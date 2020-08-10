Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” video set the internet ablaze last week, and one of the reasons for that was the cameo appearance from Kylie Jenner. Her presence wasn’t exactly beloved by all, and now Cardi has explained why she decided to put Jenner in the video.

A Twitter user wrote, “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.” To that, Cardi offered a number of responses (in now-deleted tweets).

She replied, “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f*ckin ass off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your ass.” She then added, “Not everything is about race.Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about .Thjs is not about f*ckin race.”

In one more tweet, she explained Jenner’s inclusion in the video, saying, “Why did i put Kylie on my music video?she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party .Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

#CardiB speaks out against comparisons between #Normani and #KylieJenner, explains why she invited Kylie to be in the #WAP video: "This is not about f*ckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party." pic.twitter.com/VcXOMQ4r0x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2020

Aside from some critics, “WAP” has generally enjoyed a white-hot reception, but not from Carole Baskin.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.