There’s a certain tendency online for hateful commentators to bash on the elders in the music world, and it’s something that’s always irked Cardi B. As a female rapper herself, Cardi has faced the kind of constant criticism and endless nitpicking that many other celebrities have endured, but there’s one person she will always defend from it — and that’s Lil Kim. When “WAP” came out and Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion were relentlessly attacked, Cardi admitted it shocked her because she grew up on raunchy rap like the music Kim used to make, and Kim has noted in the past that she’d love to remake “Ladies Night” with Cardi involved.

And the mutual respect between the two is probably why Cardi took it upon herself to defend Lil Kim from the latest round of cyber bullying that Kim is facing. In a series of tweets last night, Cardi let her fans know that she thinks the constant abuse Kim faces as a “real f*cking legend” is heartbreaking.

I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL FUCKIN LEGEND ..I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song FUCK YOU!😂I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit! https://t.co/s2ZkCgJLnx — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 21, 2021

When commenters brought up Cardi collaborating with Kim — as if that would somehow stop the other internet bullying — and Cardi assured everyone that when the time is right, her collaboration with Kim will come.

What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY? before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS! https://t.co/YqoVV78DpU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

BEEN SAYING THIS .THANK YOU.I don’t rush things and I say this in all my interviews.Until I don’t have the right song for a artist I’m not going to rush it cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible..It don’t take away from her greatest https://t.co/gFW743fkFd — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 22, 2021

So there you have it Kim — Cardi’s always got your back.