Cardi B’s showstopping performance at the Grammy Awards last week launched her song “Up” to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It officially becomes her fifth No. 1 single, which extends her record for the most chart-topping songs by a female rapper. Even with her accomplishments, Cardi still has her success questioned by everyone from talk show hosts to other rappers. So to silence her haters, Cardi made her achievements loud and clear.

Speaking directly to fans in a video posted to social media, Cardi detailed how critics only give her motivation to keep up the hard work:

“Y’all be claiming that, yeah, you want females to strive and all that, but that’s a lie — y’all be hating. Y’all keep asking how I do this, how I do that, blah, blah, blah. Let me tell you something because y’all like to bring all these excuses for my success. […] A b*tch is winning, get over with it. The more hate y’all think, the more harder I get, the more sh*t I have to talk about for my album. Stop hating. When I win, it doesn’t take away from other women’s success, neither. When another female wins, it doesn’t take away from nobody’s success so stop crying.”

A Word From Cardi B 👏🏾👏🏾📈 pic.twitter.com/HHaUkam9Dr — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) March 22, 2021

Cardi then proceeded to read off the accolades that her single earned this week. Along with extending her record for the most No. 1 singles by a female rapper, “Up” earned 26.5 million streams last week alone. That makes it the most-streamed song of the week, and it also reportedly raked in $18,300 in sales.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.