Cardi B’s ‘Up’ Tops Pandora’s 100 ‘Most Thumbed’ Tracks Of 2021

Before these algorithms started ruling our lives, Pandora’s thumbs up (or down) was the OG playlist algorithm tweaker. The very concept of the Music Genome Project was mind-blowing before streaming services and their playlists took over the music industry. And now, Cardi B, can declare herself the Queen of said Genome for the second year in a row.

“Up” by Cardi B is officially the most thumbed track of the year on Pandora’s “Top Thumb Hundred List of 2021.” That means more users gave the song the thumbs up, thus juicing its appearances on playlists above any other track this year. Last year, Cardi’s “Wap” featuring Megan Thee Stallion topped the list and in 2021, Cardi shows up twice in the Top 20, along with her featured verse on Normani’s “Wild Side”, the #18 most thumbed song of 2021.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” was #2 this year and Adele’s “Easy On Me” was #3. Drake led all artists with nine songs on the list and he had four in the top 20.

Peep the 20 most-thumbed tracks of the year below and the full Top Thumb Hundred playlist here.

1. Cardi B — “Up”

2. Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

3. Adele — “Easy On Me”

4. Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”

5. Moneybagg Yo — “Time Today”

6. Saweetie — “Best Friend” Feat. Doja Cat

7. Drake — “Way 2 Sexy” Feat. Future & Young Thug

8. Megan Thee Stallion — “Cry Baby” Feat. DaBaby

9. The Kid Laroi — “Stay” Feat. Justin Bieber

10. Drake — “Knife Talk” Feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat

11. Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”

12. Drake — “What’s Next”

13. Drake — “Girls Want Girls” Feat. Lil Baby

14. Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”

15. Moneybagg Yo — “Wockesha”

16. Lil Baby — “On Me”

17. Justin Bieber — “Peaches” Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

18. Normani — “Wild Side” Feat. Cardi B

19. Megan Thee Stallion — “Thot Shit”

20. DJ Khaled “Every Chance I Get” Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.