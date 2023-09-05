After a lengthy five-year period since her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B is ready to share another project. Fans might have enjoyed her string of guest verses on tracks such as her “Jealousy” with her husband Offset, FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2,” and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” but Cardi is ready to drop a record of her own.

Yesterday (September 3), Cardi hinted that she had a major announcement on the horizon. Today (September 4), the cat’s out of the bag. In a post uploaded to Cardi’s official Instagram page, she revealed her next single as the lead artist. The track titled “Bongos” will be shared onto steaming services on Friday (September 8).

As if the track itself wasn’t enough, it will feature “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, who herself hasn’t shared her own music since last year’s album Traumazine.

Although in August, Cardi told magazine Vogue Mexico, “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to publish my next solo single,” based on what she and Megan were able to cook up on “WAP” supporters will surely overlook that statement.

