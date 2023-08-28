Is Cardi B’s New Album Coming Soon?

Cardi B fans have been waiting a long time for a full body of work from the Bronx artist. While she’s certainly been productive since releasing Invasion Of Privacy in 2018, the long list of collaborations she’s done since then has merely whet fans’ appetites for a new full-length project of Cardi’s signature sass. Her most recent singles include drops with Latto (“Put It On The Floor Again“), GloRilla (“Tomorrow 2“), FendiDa Rappa (”

https://uproxx.com/music/fendida-rappa-point-me-2-cardi-b/Point Me 2

“), and her husband Offset (“Jealousy“), but they’ve only increased the fervor for her next solo album.

To that end, fans recently got some good news. In her recent cover feature for Vogue Mexico, Cardi teased that her new album could be on the way sooner than later. While she didn’t reveal exactly when, she did say that it would come after her next single. “I’m not going to release any more collaborations, I’m going to publish my next solo single,” she said. “Now I’m working on the cover and ideas for the next album because it’s definitely coming. Everyone always tells me that I should release the album now, they did it when I launched ‘WAP’ and ‘Up,’ but I always let them know that I’m not going to wait long to release it after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s going to come out very soon.”

