Cardi B has offered updates about her next album here and there over the past year or so. It sounded like the album was almost finished in February, when she said it’s “just missing a couple more club hits.” It seems she has made solid progress since then, as today on Twitter, she expressed a desire to show off the album to some fans in just a couple months. In fact, if everything works out, she’d like to fly a small group of fans out to see her and get a first listen of the record.

A fan on Twitter asked Cardi when she plans to release a new album, and she responded, “I’m workin on it …I promise I won’t hold ya up for long. [Maybe in] February imma fly ten fans to hear it ….If Covid still ain’t hating.” She also responded to another tweet in which somebody speculated she has a new single coming this week, “No not yet ….Music coming sooner then you think…I mean it this time.”

Even if Cardi’s fan experience doesn’t pan out, her tweet at least seems to indicate that her album will be in a listenable and somewhat complete state in the next couple months, so that seems to be a positive sign of things to come.

