The situation between the United States and Iran escalated recently following a US airstrike that killed Iranian major general Qasem Soleimani. The event, naturally, has also resulted in a bunch of memes taking over the Internet, and while Cardi B appreciates them, she is also concerned. Over the weekend, she shared her criticisms of Donald Trump and said she wants to become a citizen of Nigeria.

Cardi tweeted, “Naaaaa these memes are f*ckin [Smiling Face With Open Mouth And Cold Sweat emoji] but sh*t ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.” Cardi also shared an edited image of Offset in traditional Nigerian clothes and wrote, “Convince him to move with me.”

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin 😅😅 😩but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

Convince him to move with me pic.twitter.com/faeAVMHQBe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

Cardi’s tweets drew a response from Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission and a former member of the Nigeria Federal House Of Representatives. Dabiri-Erewa tweeted that the country would be happy to have her, writing: “As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience.”

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

While 2020 may not have gotten off to the finest start in that regard, Cardi at least had a strong end to 2019. Invasion Of Privacy hit an impressive streaming milestone, and her hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow, was one of Netflix’s most popular nonfiction releases of the year in the US.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.